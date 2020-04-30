LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 969,476. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,520 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,737 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,805 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,566 in Sindh, 4,348 in KP, 782 in Islamabad, 591 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 347,553 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 344,223 in Sindh, 139,008 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,400 in Islamabad, 27,781 in Balochistan, 20,811 in Azad Kashmir and 6,700 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 14,960,221 coronavirus tests and 47,528 in the last 24 hours. 911,383 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,971 patients are in critical condition.