ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to pay a day-long visit to Lahore on Monday where he will meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Chief Minister Usman Bazdar will brief PM Imran Khan on administrative and political issues of the province. Prime Minister will also chair different meetings during his visit to Lahore

Sources further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be briefed on various development projects. PM will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the city.

