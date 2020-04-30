The extension was essential to facilitate uninterrupted flow of transit trade between two countries.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday signed the Protocol-VI of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2010 to extend the agreement for six months beyond 11-05-2021.

The extension was essential to facilitate uninterrupted flow of transit trade between the two countries and to provide sufficient time to technical teams to conclude negotiations on the new APTTA 2021.

Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani chaired a virtual signing ceremony.

Secretary Commerce of Pakistan and Deputy Commerce Minister of Afghanistan also attended the ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan along with Trade & Investment Counselor in Kabul represented the Government of Pakistan in the ceremony held at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Kabul, a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul said.

The Ministers appreciated the work of technical teams for the progress attained so far in the negotiations.

They directed the technical teams to forge consensus on the outstanding issues in the new APTTA 2021, to ensure its conclusion, signing and notification at the earliest for the benefit of trade, transit, investment and connectivity between the two brotherly countries.

The Ministers also agreed to meet in Kabul on the sidelines of 9th Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA) meeting to push forward the negotiations on APTTA 2021 and also to hold business and investment conference in August, 2021.

