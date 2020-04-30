Pakistan on Thursday rejected Indian denial of involvement in the June 23 terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan on Thursday rejected Indian denial of involvement in the June 23, 2021 terrorist attack in Lahore saying there was “irrefutable evidence of India’s aiding, abetting and financing of this terrorist incident.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement said that in the past too, Pakistan had pointed out Indian state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

There is no doubt that the intelligence agency from across the border was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against Pakistan, he added.

He said Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who had been caught red-handed in March 2016, was the most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions,” the spokesperson remarked.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorism against Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s credentials in the fight against terrorism did not need endorsement by India. Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by Al-Qaeda, its affiliates and state-sponsored terrorism, he added.

He said Pakistan’s sacrifices and its achievements in fighting terrorism have been recognized by the world.

“We call upon India to dismantle its terror infrastructure against Pakistan, arrest the perpetrators of the Lahore attack, and bring them to justice without any delay,” the spokesperson said.

