ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday while urging the masses to take advantage of availability of sufficient stock of vaccine, advised the people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The prime minister said that the coronavirus is constantly changing its form and the biggest problem for the world, including Pakistan, is the virus that spreads from India.

“If we managed to contain the fourth wave, we will save the country from devastation,” he said.

Informing the people about the coronavirus situation, Imran Khan said that the Indian virus variant has now reached Bangladesh and Afghanistan, adding that we have to be very careful as the situation in Indonesia is also very bad.

He said that the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has made great decisions to contain Covid-19. The premier again urged the nation to comply with the Covid-19 SOPs and said that the fourth wave of the pandemic is very scary.

He said that the poor have suffered most due to lockdown, adding that the employment of public will affect if Covid cases increase. The prime minister appealed the people to follow SOPs during Eid.

The PM again expressed fear that the Indian virus variant could spread in Pakistan, adding that the graph of new Covid cases is rising again.