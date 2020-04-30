Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority briefs PM on progress of projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over the upward trajectory witnessed in the construction sector as result of the government’s incentives.

In a meeting with Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, the prime minister appreciated the pace of development work that continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman NAPHDA briefed the prime minister about the projects particularly related to low-cost housing.