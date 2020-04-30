Pakistan was one of the first countries to endorse the SDGs: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the government is constantly striving to improve the people s quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable and high quality digital services.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said our government firmly believes in mass adoption of emerging digital technologies and innovative applications to ensure cross- sectoral socio economic development and transformation of governance model, social interaction and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan was one of the first countries to endorse the SDGs. He said our long term development agenda and provincial development strategies are aligned with the SDGs.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque said all preparations have been completed for the auction of next generation mobile services spectrum next month.

He said this will bring billions of rupees to the national exchequer.