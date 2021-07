No casualties were reported due to earthquake.

SWAT (Dunya News) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat, Malakand, Buner and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

According to details, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area at a depth of 168 kilometers.

As per reports, no casualties or damages were reported due to the tremors.