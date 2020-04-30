LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday have appeared before accountability court in money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.



During the proceedings, the opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) reiterated that he had saved billions of rupees of the nation. He also submitted a booklet on his performance in the court.



Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned till August 16.

It is to be mentioned here that accountability court had indicted PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Both the accused pleaded not guilty in the reference and their lawyer requested time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.

NAB had claimed that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz was also charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.