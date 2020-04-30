Ariana Afghan Airlines was permitted to operate two weekly flights between Islamabad and Kabul.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday has granted permission to Afghanistan’s Ariana Afghan Airlines to operate flights in Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

According to a notification issued by the CAA, the Ariana Afghan Airlines was permitted to operate two weekly flights between Islamabad and Kabul under the Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The airline’s flights will be approved through Air Transport Flight Management System (ATFMS) after the submission of a valid bank guarantee and completion of other relevant formalities.

