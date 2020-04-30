At least 317 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 106 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 27,608 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, over 884,928 people were screened for the virus till July 7, out of which 27,608 were reported positive and 106 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 668 active coronavirus cases in the province while 26,623 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

