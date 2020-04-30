Bilawal trying to become a selected: Shahid Khaqan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is trying to become a selected to come into power somehow.

Talking to Dunya News program Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath , the PML-N leader said that we are not part of any puppet show adding it seems from Bilawal s statements that he is trying to become a selected.

He said that Bilawal is accusing the PML-N while being a party chairman he should choose his words wisely.

The former prime minister said those who do wrong, start blaming others. Bilawal has now left the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and he never expressed any grievances when he was in the anti-government coalition. We will try to resolve the issues, he added.

Shahid Khaqan said that we came together in the opposition for a big cause. If Bilawal has any grievances, he should talk to the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the House. He will not get anything from the speeches and allegations in the public rallies except discredit.

He said that they [PPP] are talking about the supremacy of the constitution in the country, but want to come to power one way or another, this is the difference between the politics of PML-N and PPP. There was no change in our position. The PML-N had tried to get the opposition out of the house. If the opposition had resigned, the system would have collapsed on its own.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Muslim League has not backed down from any issue however, the way of talking keeps changing. He said people are talking about public issues inside and outside the parliament, Bilawal has started criticizing the opposition parties in a new way. PPP violated PDM’s agenda by not resigning, he alleged.

