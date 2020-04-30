PPP leader Shahan Hakimin assassinated

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former member Punjab Assembly Malik Shahan Hakimin Khan was killed after he was shot in the head.

According to sources, Malik Shahan was attending a funeral prayers in his village Shen Bagh. During the funeral prayers, his half-brother Malik Muhammad Asif s son allegedly shot him in the head and seriously injured him.

He was knocked unconscious on the spot after being shot in the head and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Attock.

However, the hospital management referred him to Rawalpindi as his condition was critical. He was being rushed to a hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police said the accused managed to flee the scene after the incident.

It may be recalled that Malik Shahan was the son of late former Minister for Prisons, Housing, Physical Planning and Food, Punjab Senator Malik Hakimin Khan.