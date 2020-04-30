The President made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Governor Baluchistan Amanullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha as new Governor Baluchistan.

The President made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

Earlier today, Governor Balochistan Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai had resigned from his post.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a letter to the Governor of Balochistan in May this year asking to resign from the post, after which retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai decided to resign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has started considering new names for the governor of Balochistan. The name of the new governor of Balochistan will be announced soon.