Gwadar Port will become regional trading hub: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING (Dunya News) - China said the Gwadar Port will become a regional trading hub and play a greater role in promoting regional development and prosperity.

Expressing happiness over the new progress made in the development of Gwadar, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian during his media briefing in Beijing said with the joint efforts made by both sides, the operational capability of the port area has fully resumed.

He said businesses and investment are coming into the free zone, and international transit trade continues to expand.

Zhao Lijian said all this plays a positive role in boosting local economic development, improving people’s livelihood and promoting regional connectivity.

He said China and Pakistan welcome any third party who supports the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC to take part in the Gwadar Port and other corridor projects on the basis of mutual respect, win-win cooperation and consensus.