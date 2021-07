QUETTA (Dunya News) - Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has resigned from his post.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a letter to the Governor of Balochistan in May this year asking to resign from the post, after which retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai decided to resign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has started considering new names for the governor of Balochistan. The name of the new governor of Balochistan will be announced soon.