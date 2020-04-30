ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the resurgence of global epidemic cases in the country.

A meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar reviewed the situation of increasing cases of coronavirus. Provincial Chief Secretaries also attended the meeting through video link.

The NCOC while taking notice of the violations of SOPs in various sectors directed to ensure implementation of SOPs. The meeting has also issued guidelines regarding Eidul Adha.

The meeting was informed that the western border had been closed since June 18 due to the alarming situation of coronavirus in Afghanistan, while concessions have been given to Pakistani and Afghan nationals stranded on both sides during the shutdown.

Sources privy to the health minister said that the highest rate of positive Covid cases in the country were recorded at 27.03 per cent in Gilgit while zero rate was recorded in Jhelum and Swabi and the 22 districts of the four provinces are important in terms of coronavirus.

The daily rate of positive Covid cases is 13.79% in Muzaffarabad, 11.50% in Karachi, 5.40% in the federal capital Islamabad, 5.19% in Peshawar, 4.35% in Multan, 4.21% in Nowshera, 4.1% in Quetta and 2.48% in Rawalpindi. 1.84 per cent in Hyderabad, 1.49 per cent in Mirpur Azad Kashmir and 1.09 per cent in Lahore.

The daily rate of positive cases in 10 districts is less than 1%. Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Jhelum have less than 1% positive corona cases.