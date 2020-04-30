Pace of work on the corridor has not slowed down: Chairman CPEC Authority

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that the economic corridor is a top priority and work on phase-II of the project is underway.

Chairman CPEC Authority reiterated that pace of work on the corridor has not slowed down neither the trust of Chinese investors has diminished.

Asim Bajwa further said that he is personally monitoring every project and he is also keeping an eye on operational issues. He added that CPEC Phase-I generated 1200 jobs.

He also said that a Pak-China network for agriculture, science and technology is being established. He added that western route will provide employment opportunities to residents of far flung areas and connecting Islamabad with Quetta and Khuzdar with Sindh will also reduce poverty.