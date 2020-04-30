The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Handwara area of Kupwara district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Kralgund in Handwara.

According to Kashmir Media Service, local residents said that that the youth were killed in a staged encounter. They further said that the Indian troops and police personnel arresting the youth and killing them in a fake encounter for their promotions and other rewards.