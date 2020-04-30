With a score of 84.4, Pakistan ranks third amongst fifty countries.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Ehsaas Team and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for effective response to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), he also thanked God Almighty for His mercy during difficult times.

The Prime Minister also shared Economist Magazine’s normalcy index which declares Pakistan among best performing countries for handling Covid-19.

With a score of 84.4, Pakistan ranks third amongst fifty countries tracked by the Economist Magazine for return to pre pandemic life.

Neighboring India has a score of 46.5, ranking it near the bottom in 48th position. The global average for the return to pre-pandemic activity is 66.6 on a scale of 0 to 100.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021