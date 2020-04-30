Govt launches E-portal to deposit fees, get equivalence certificate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government, today (Tuesday) launched an E-portal and mobile phone application to deposit fees and get equivalence certificate of educational degree online.

Launching the portal, Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood termed the Smart Phone App and Web Portal a revolutionary step to minimize the problems of the public.

He said this application enables the applicants to online apply for equivalence certificates and deposit their fee through IBCC Mobile App by OTC, Digital Wallet payments from any financial institution using their credit or debit cards.

Shafqat Mahmood said overseas Pakistanis are our assets and the said application will be of great help to them.

He said the courier service has also been integrated so that applicants can track their applications in real-time.