ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that work has been initiated on regular talks with the disgruntled Baloch youth following the announcement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, addressing a gathering of elders in Gwadar, PM Imran Khan said that the government was planning to reach out to the estranged Baloch youth for the sake of peace in Balochistan.

Imran Khan said he was mulling to talk to those elements in Balochistan who were either driven by their grudges or exploited by India in the past to spread anarchy in the country.

Regretting the past rulers’ persistent negligence towards Balochistan, he assured that the federal government would enhance its contribution for development of the province every year.

Addressing a press briefing after federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said that Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet congratulated the police and other concerned officials for exposing the network behind Lahore bombing.

The minister said, “We will soon uncover more evidence and fabrications of this terrorist network, adding that the main culprits involved in the bombing have been arrested. After Kulbhushan Jadhav, India s largest network was exposed.

Fawad Ch said that we want to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis and in this regard, the report of the previous meetings was presented to the Cabinet, adding that Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz briefed the Cabinet on electronic voting machines.