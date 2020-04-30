ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday rejected reports of a deal.

Talking to media persons after appearing before Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam Nawaz questioned the rationale behind striking a deal and said that they are not stupid to go for a deal after so many hardships and a long struggle.

Responding to statement of PM Imran Khan about engaging estranged people of Balochistan, the PML-N leader said that she is in favor of addressing grievances of Balochs but added that Hazara community was also from the province and Imran Khan refused to visit the protesting families until they buried their dead.

Talking about Azad Kashmir elections, Maryam Nawaz said that everyone knows that position of PML-N is very strong over there and if free and fair elections are held, her party will emerge victorious.

Responding to a question about her absence from PDM Swat rally, she said that the public meeting was attended by the party president and there was no need for her to also attend the meeting if Shehbaz Sharif is already present.