ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says despite corona pandemic, the country has received 60 billion dollars against export of goods and services and remittances under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, while sharing the graph of inflow of exports and remittances, he said this figure is 10 billion more than the remittance recorded in 2018 which was 50 billion dollars during PML-N tenure.