LAHORE (Dunya News) - Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to the new Chief Justice in a ceremony at the governor house.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Provincial Ministers, judges of the LHC, and other prominent personalities also attended the ceremony.

Profile of Justice Ameer Bhatti



Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was born in Burewala, District Vehari on March 08, 1962. After his early education from Multan, he obtained degree of Bachelor of Arts from the University of Punjab.

He completed his LLB in 1985 from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan and embarked on his journey as professional lawyer in the year 1986 and subsequently enrolled as an Advocate High Court in 1988. The members of High Court Bar Association Multan elected him as its General Secretary (1999-2000).

After journey of practice in High Court, he ascended as Advocate Supreme of Pakistan in 2001. In addition to his professional services in Pakistan, he remained member of International Bar Association London (1991-1994) and member of the American Bar Association (ABA) 2000-2002.

Mr Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was elevated to Lahore High Court, Lahore as an additional judge on 12.05.2011.