GWADAR (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said over one billion dollars of Chinese investment is expected in Gwadar Free Zone phase two inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday.

Briefing media persons in Gwadar, he said the Chinese investors have evinced great interest for investment in this zone which is thirty five times bigger than the first phase.

The Minister for Planning and Development said Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched South Balochistan package worth 600 billion rupees in November. He said fifty three projects of this package have been made part of the development plan this year.

Asad Umar said record development is being carried out in Balochistan province on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the development work is being executed with the partnership of Balochistan government.