LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 964,490. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,452 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 830 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,786 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,528 in Sindh, 4,343 in KP, 780 in Islamabad, 589 in Azad Kashmir, 315 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 347,014 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 341,275 in Sindh, 138,616 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,048 in Islamabad, 27,445 in Balochistan, 20,588 in Azad Kashmir and 6,504 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,815,639 coronavirus tests and 37,364 in the last 24 hours. 908,648 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,968 patients are in critical condition.