QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 315 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least 26 more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 27,445 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 879,387 people were screened for the virus till July 5, out of which 27,445 were reported positive and 26 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 613 active coronavirus cases in the province while 26,517 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

