The sales tax on LNG has been increased from 5 percent to 17 percent

KARACHI (Dunya News) - All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Monday rejected the general sales tax on the imported LNG saying that tax hike will make CNG out of reach of common man, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the All Pakistan CNG Association representatives said that the sales tax on LNG has been increased from 5 percent to 17 percent, which could increase the price of CNG by Rs 30 per kg in Sindh and Rs 12 per kg in Punjab.

The association further said that the increase in general sales tax on the imported LNG would lead to a significant increase in transport fares. They also demanded withdrawal of GST on imported LNG.

