Pakistan highly values brotherly ties with Turkey: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, in his meeting with Commander Turkish Land Forces, said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Turkey which were deeply rooted in history and entrenched in bilateral cultural and religious affinities.

Commander Turkish Land Forces General Umit DUNDAR called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed. Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.

Earlier on arrival, Commander Turkish Land Forces was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.