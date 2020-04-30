KOTLI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we do not invite Modi to our wedding celebrations and do not pray for Modi’s success in elections.

Bilawal Bhutto reached Nakyal, Azad Kashmir in connection with the PPP election campaign in Azad Kashmir on Monday and addressed a crowd. He said that the next government in Azad Kashmir will be of the PPP.

He said that the 5th July 1977 was a black day in Pakistani’s history when the first directly elected government was toppled in a coup by the dictator General Zia-ul-Haq.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was Quaid-e-Awam; he was the chairman of the Islamic Summit, he was the founder of nuclear capability of Pakistan and was the leader who gave lands to the landless poor growers, gave rights to the labourers and worked for the poor people of Pakistan, said Bilawal.

PPP chairman said the dictator thought that they will finish the ideology of Bhutto by physically eliminating him. After Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto resisted two dictators to complete the incomplete mission of her father.

He further said then the same people martyred Benazir Bhutto thinking that they could finish the ideology of Bhuttos and capture the whole system but they did not know that the leaders of the people live in the hearts and minds of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto said that they did not know that the jiyalas of the PPP are steadfast on the Bhuttos’ ideology. The jiyalas are standing firm and are not ready to compromise on Kashmir and will continue the struggle for the people’s rights. The coward rulers and all the puppet parties are afraid of these jiyalas. The PPP is the only party supported by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Chairman Bilawal said that the President PPP Azad Kashmir, Latif Akbar has survived two attacks by the cowards. The Muslim Conference attacked him and then the ones who claim that votes should be respected attacked him.

Let me tell them that we are well able to defend and the jiyalas are there to defend their leaders but we will not let you do such politics. We will compete with Muslim Conference, puppet in Azad Kashmir and the puppet in Islamabad and will defeat all of them in elections, he added.

We are the jiyalas who learnt the lesson that if need be we will fight a thousand years for Kashmir and will shed our blood where the Kashmiris shed their sweat. We had the leader whose calls for strike were observed by the Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir as well as the Azad Kashmir, said PPP chairman.

He said this coward puppet asked “What can I do?” in the national assembly when Modi launched a historic attack on Kashmir. The Kashmiri people cannot tolerate this cowardice. The Kashmiris will send a message to the world on 25 July that they do not want any kind of puppet government but a real people’s government that is of the PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto said we can defeat India by bringing more economic prosperity in Azad Kashmir than in Occupied Kashmir. We in the past brought prosperity to the people during our tenure in the government. We increased the salaries of government employees and pensions of the retired elderly people. We will complete the mission of our leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Chairman Bilawal said that his politics will be the politics of truth not like the puppet who promised the sun, moon and stars but made millions unemployed and without their abodes.

He said that there is a puppet as ruler now and there were also puppet rulers in the past as well. The only PPP believes in the power of the people. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised slogan “Hamara Naara Sab Pe Bhari, Rai Shumari Rai Shumari”. You will decide for yourself as Kashmiris because no puppet can decide in your favour.

