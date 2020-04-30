RAW orchestrated Johar Twon blast: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Indian’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) orchestrated the Johar Twon blast in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference, he said the mastermind behind the Lahore tragedy had links with RAW.

The interior minister appreciated the role of security agencies for exposing the elements allegedly involved in Lahore incident and said a group had also been arrested in Karachi.

He said RAW and its subsidiaries were involved in sabotaging the peace of Pakistan and they were trying to destabilize the country through various tactics.

Sheikh Rashid said the situation in Afghanistan now would not be similar to that in the 90s as the opposition, government and armed forces were on the page over the Afghanistan issue.

He said the fencing with Afghan border would be completed soon while with Iran in a year time. The entry at Chaman border was being linked with the electronic system, he added.

He said overall, three to four million Afghan refugees were currently present in Pakistan.

“We detected a gang comprising 30 NADRA employees from Karachi for their alleged involvement in preparing forged computerized national identity cards (CNICs),” he said adding NADRA would be purged of elements allegedly involved in issuing fake CNICs to the people. He said 19 people had already been suspended.

The interior minister said Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan as it was interlinked with it.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Uzbekistan this month to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties.

During his visit, the interior ministry would sign two accords, including visa on arrival for five to seven days as well as the provision of free visa on diplomatic passport, he said adding the flight operations between Lahore and Tashkent had also been restored.

Sheikh Rashid said as many as 1.2 million candidates applied against 1143 positions lying vacant in Federal Investigation Agency. The written test would be started from July 26, across the country.

He said the ministry had asked the finance division to allocate more 509 posts, keeping in view the situation on Pak-Afghan boarder.

Responding to a query, he said the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s ban issue would be discussed in the next federal cabinet meeting.