Pakistan, Russia committed to building strong multi-dimensional relationship: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Russia are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security.

In a statement on Monday, he said Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends.

He said exchange of high level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations.

Responding to some media reports regarding the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pakistan in July, the Spokesperson said while invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet.

He said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year and last year Pakistan s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation.