ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Gwadar on a day-long visit, where he will inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center and Agricultural Industrial Park.

During his visit, he will also perform ground-breaking for several mega projects. The Prime Minister will be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and work force of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He will perform ground breaking of North Gwadar Free Zones, enterprises in Gwadar FZ, Gwadar expo building and other factories.

The Prime Minister will also address a ceremony and interact with the local people.