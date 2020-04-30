After getting registered for Kafalat program, transgenders will be entitled for other programs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has said the inclusion of transgenders in Ehsaas program will help address their financial needs.

Talking to APP, she said after getting registered for Kafalat program, the transgenders will be entitled for other programs under the umbrella of Ehsaas too.

Dr Sania said transgenders will be able to get school stipends and entitlement for Ehsaas Nashonuma, access to Ehsaas Interest Free Loan scheme and Ehsaas Amdan program.