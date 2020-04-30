"Those who create hurdles in the way of success have no future."

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar says that the negative politics of blaming have been the norm of former rulers while we were elected for serving people and our government was just doing that and will continue serving people in future.

CM Usman Buzdar said in his statement that he didn’t believe in the politics of blaming. He said that the people of Pakistan have forever rejected the politics of the blaming.

The chief minister further said that these elements (former rulers) did not consider merit and transparency during their time. He said the opposition wants to hinder people’s journey to success by creating anarchy in the country.

Usman Buzdar gave a clear message that no one would be able to create hurdles in the way of prosperity and progress in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

“Those who create hurdles in the way of success have no future,” he concluded.

