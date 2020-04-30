Zulfikar Bhutto had united the nation by picking up the pieces following the fall of Dhaka: Bilawal

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the coup of 5th July 1977 sowed and watered the seeds of intolerance, extremism and terrorism and the day will always be remembered as the Black Day in Pakistan’s history.

Bilawal Bhutto, in a statement, said that the military coup that toppled the first democratically-elected people’s government, led by Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto marked the vicious assault on the democratic aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had united the nation by picking up the pieces following the fall of Dhaka, and bringing together the nation in a vibrant democratic system with strong economic ambitions.

He said that that as the first democratically elected Prime Minister, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, oversaw the passage of the Constitution with unanimous support, laid the grounds for Pakistan’s macroeconomic foundations, gave the right of citizenship and passports to every Pakistani, and set the country on the road to becoming a nuclear power.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also empowered the people by democratising the state, taking power from the select few, and passing it to the people, he added.