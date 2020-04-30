LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 19 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 963,660. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,427 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,347 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,776 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,520 in Sindh, 4,340 in KP, 780 in Islamabad, 588 in Azad Kashmir, 312 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,852 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 340,902 in Sindh, 138,533 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,969 in Islamabad, 27,419 in Balochistan, 20,558 in Azad Kashmir and 6,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,778,275 coronavirus tests and 45,245 in the last 24 hours. 907,934 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,894 patients are in critical condition.