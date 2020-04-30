Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil war.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), Kargil War hero from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being observed today (Monday).

In his message on the twitter, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said: "Nation venerates Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, NH, on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil War hero from Swabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance 2 defend the country against all odds."

Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict at the Line of Control. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. He defended five strategic posts, which he established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultary area.

On 5 July 1999, Indians, with the help of two battalions, managed to capture some portion of one of his posts. Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost post.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in enemy area. During one of such raids, he went inside enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses. During the battle he received burst of fire in the chest and embraced martyrdom on 5 July 1999.

