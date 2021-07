Action is also being taken against the airlines involved in overbooking: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minster for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan says flight operation for the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in different countries will start tomorrow.

Talking to media regarding flights resumption, he said the process of repatriation of stranded Pakistanis will be carried out through eighteen flights.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said action is also being taken against the airlines involved in overbooking.