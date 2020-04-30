LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 962,313. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,408 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,228 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,772 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,512 in Sindh, 4,336 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 586 in Azad Kashmir, 312 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,728 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 339,962 in Sindh, 138,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,916 in Islamabad, 27,387 in Balochistan, 20,505 in Azad Kashmir and 6,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,733,030 coronavirus tests and 47,832 in the last 24 hours. 907,284 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,875 patients are in critical condition.