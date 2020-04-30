The notice states that Hamza must appear before the FIA by the month's end.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday ordered Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz to provide a money trail of Rs 25 billion in the accounts of their peons and clerks within 30 days.

According to sources, the FIA Lahore has issued show cause notices to the PML-N leader. Apart from Hamza. The show cause notices were issued under the Anti Money Laundering Act 2010.

Sources further said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif s son and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has been ordered to provide source of income of Rs 25 billion in the accounts of peons and clerks within 30 days.

The notice stated that failure to provide a money trail within the stipulated period will result in his [Hamza Shahbaz] property being seized by the government.

The notice also states that Hamza must appear before the FIA by the month s end.

“The process of freezing the property and accounts of Hamza Shahbaz has been started,” the sources added.