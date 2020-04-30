ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has decided to launch the ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ program at the national level. The program will benefit about 4 million families.

According to details, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired a meeting today that was also attended by SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, head of National Bank, and other government functionaries.

After the meeting, Usman Dar said that it was decided that the program would be launched in the ongoing month and housing projects, skill development and loan schemes, health cards and agricultural loans would be brought under the banner of Kamyab Pakistan program.

Usman Dar further said that the program will be biggest social welfare initiative launched by the incumbent government. One person from a family would receive technical education free of cost while a low-cost housing scheme would also be made part of the initiative, he added.