LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that wrong policies and showoff projects of past rulers bankrupted the province while public kept longing for actual development.

Usman Buzdar, in his statement, said that Punjab is in now a phase of progress and development due to government’s economic policies. Government, with an increase of 66 percent, allocated historic Rs560 billion rupees for the development projects.

CM Punjab said that government has set aside Rs25 billion for projects under public-private partnership and while announcing health insurance for the entire population of the province said that universal health insurance is flagship project of the PTI government.

He further said that government has increased salaries and pension of government employees by 10 percent and officials from grade 1 to 19 will also get 25 percent special allowance.