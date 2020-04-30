LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 34 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 961,085. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,379 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,400 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,767 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,497 in Sindh, 4,329 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 586 in Azad Kashmir, 310 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,582 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 339,268 in Sindh, 138,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,845 in Islamabad, 27,295 in Balochistan, 20,458 in Azad Kashmir and 6,331 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,685,198 coronavirus tests and 48,027 in the last 24 hours. 906,387 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,871 patients are in critical condition.