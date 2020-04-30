Windstorm and heavy rain uprooted several trees and electric polls in different parts of the city.

Gujrat (Dunya News) – At least six people, including four women, were killed when heavy rain accompanied by high winds lashed Gujrat on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 70-year-old Mehdi Khan and his wife were killed when a billboard fell in Lari Adda area while a 72-year-old labourer died when a wall collapsed in old Fruit Mandi area.

Two real sisters were killed when wall of their house, located in Madina Sayedan, collapsed due to heavy rain while another woman died in Green Town area when wall of a house collapsed.

On the other hand, windstorm and heavy rain uprooted several trees and electric polls in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed emergency in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital to meet any untoward incident.

