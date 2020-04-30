Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

PINDI BHATTIAN (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Pindi Bhattian on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Jalalpur Road where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a man and three women on the spot. Eye-witnesses said that the accident was caused due to negligence of truck driver.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Pindi Bhattian.

