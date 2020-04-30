LAYYAH (Dunya News) – A young couple sustained severe burn injuries when some unidentified person threw acid on them in Layyah on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, an unidentified person barged into a house located in Chowk Azam area in Layyah and threw acid on 28-year-old Waseem and 22-year-old wife Asma, causing burn injuries on the faces and bodies.

The attacker managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Rescue teams shifted the victims to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Meanwhile, police have started investigation and launched a search to arrest the culprit.

