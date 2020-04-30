Dr Alvi said Pakistan had suffered a lot at the hands of terrorists as it lost over 70,000 people

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the international community to take serious steps for combating Islamophobia and discouraging hate speech as those promote intolerance and hatred in the societies.

He emphasized the need to effectively highlight the atrocities being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at International fora to expose its real face to the world.

The President was talking to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the Ambassador, he also urged the need to showcase the contributions made by Pakistan in the war on terror as well as at international fora.

The President said that Pakistan had suffered a lot at the hands of terrorists as it lost over 70,000 people and its economy suffered losses of US $ 150 billion.

He stated that the world must acknowledge Pakistan’s contribution in the war on terror as it successfully defeated terrorism by offering enormous sacrifices and that success story of the country should be properly projected.

The President highlighted that COVID-19 posed unprecedented challenges to the developing countries with economic, financial and health implications and the Prime Minister’s Global Initiative for Debt Relief was a timely call to relieve the developing countries’ stretched resources during the pandemic.

He underscored that climate change was a major challenge and Pakistan was taking effective measures to plant trees under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project to help mitigate the impact of climate change.

The President said the world had now recognized Pakistan’s stance that conflict in Afghanistan could only be settled through political means and Pakistan, in that regard, had played a significant role in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

He also asked the Ambassador to highlight the disturbing developments in IIOJK and Pakistan’s success stories during his interactions with members of the diplomatic community.

The President regretted that the world chose to remain silent about the illegal Uranium trade in India.

He also appreciated the role of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in highlighting the Kashmir issue and the Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.