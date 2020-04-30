RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS0 General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan Army is committed to modernize its infantry as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threats.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was interacting with the officers and troops during his visit to Punjab Regimental Centre in Mardan on Friday.

The Army Chief appreciated the Regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits including their exemplary performance in operations.

On the occasion, General Bajwa also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.